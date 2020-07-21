Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh STEVENS

Add a Memory
Hugh STEVENS Notice
STEVENS, Hugh. Passed away on Saturday 18 July 2020 at North Shore Hospital. Aged 85 years. Cherished father and father-in-law to Mark, Craig, Felissa, Lisa and Joanne. Loving grandfather to Holly, Brent, Gemma, and Adam. Former husband of Annette. Forever in our hearts. A service for Hugh will be held in the Garden Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, Friday 24 July at 11.00am followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -