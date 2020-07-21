|
STEVENS, Hugh. Passed away on Saturday 18 July 2020 at North Shore Hospital. Aged 85 years. Cherished father and father-in-law to Mark, Craig, Felissa, Lisa and Joanne. Loving grandfather to Holly, Brent, Gemma, and Adam. Former husband of Annette. Forever in our hearts. A service for Hugh will be held in the Garden Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, Friday 24 July at 11.00am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 21 to July 22, 2020