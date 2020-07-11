|
|
|
WINTERS, Hugh Stephen. Passed away on 8 July 2020 at Middlemore Hospital aged 67 Years. Dearly loved husband of Luisa. Much loved father of Stephen and Maggie, David, Caleb and Jacob. We knew the time was coming When we must say goodbye Our Hearts are filled with sadness But memories never die. We Love you dad. A service will be held at the Chapel, Manukau Memorial Gardens 361 Puhinui Road Papatoetoe on Tuesday 14 July 2020 at 11am interment thereafter in the Memorial Gardens.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020