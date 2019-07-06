Home

Hugh Leighton MANDENO

Hugh Leighton MANDENO Notice
MANDENO, Hugh Leighton. Suddenly called home on the 3rd July 2019. Aged 72 years. Much loved husband of Christine. Loved father of Owen and Michelle, Darcy and Emily. Special friend to Amber. "A limb has fallen from our family tree, that says grieve not for me. Remember the best times , the laughter, the song, the good life I lived while I was strong." In lieu of flowers donations to Tokoroa St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Hugh will be held at the Tokoroa Baptist Church, Bridge Street on Wednesday 10th July at 1pm followed by private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2019
