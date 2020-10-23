|
WELLS, Hugh Kaye. On Tuesday, 20 October 2020, peacefully at Northhaven Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ruth. Loved father, father in law and stepfather of Paul and Greg, Peter and Mary, Murray and Michelle, Julie and Garth. Loved grandpop of Nicki, Simon, Chris, Matthew, Jonathon, Carrie and Alexandra, and proud great grandpop of Levi and Zoe. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Northhaven Hospital, for their care and support. A celebration of Hugh's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Tuesday 27 October at 12.30 followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020