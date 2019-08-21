|
MORRISON, Hugh James. Born September 18, 1947. Passed away on August 18, 2019. Formerly of RNZAF 40 Squadron (No. 81517) and resident in Sydney, Australia since 1990, Hugh died peacefully after a long illness. Son of the late Edward and Helen, brother of the late Patricia, father of Scott and Cherie, former husband of Jan, father-in-law of Rachel and Alan and beloved Ozzy Gramps of Natalie, Lennox and Colette; he will be missed. Please send any correspondence to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019