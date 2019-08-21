Home

MORRISON, Hugh James. Born September 18, 1947. Passed away on August 18, 2019. Formerly of RNZAF 40 Squadron (No. 81517) and resident in Sydney, Australia since 1990, Hugh died peacefully after a long illness. Son of the late Edward and Helen, brother of the late Patricia, father of Scott and Cherie, former husband of Jan, father-in-law of Rachel and Alan and beloved Ozzy Gramps of Natalie, Lennox and Colette; he will be missed. Please send any correspondence to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
