HOWARD, Hugh. LAC 1128816 Royal Airforce 1940 - 46 Burma. Q213316 WOII RNZAMC. Passed peacefully at Amberlea Rest Home Algies Bay, on Thursday 9th July 2020 Aged 96 years. Much loved husband of the late Mary, Nee Glover. Partner of Bonnie Pamela Medlam. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bob and Sue, George and Linda, the late Paul, and Sue. Loved 'BonPapa' of Sarah and Dave, Christopher and Vanessa; Simon and Laura- Jane, Lisa and Corey. Great grandfather to Hannah, Samuel, Katy: Lavinia, Eli; Milly, Mikko, Marcel, Lilly, and Indi. Great-great grandfather to Brooklyn and Thea. A Funeral Service will be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Thursday, 16th July at 2:00 PM, followed by private cremation. The family wish to thank the staff and residents of Amberlea Rest Home for their love and care of Hugh.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020