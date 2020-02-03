|
RITCHIE, Hugh Graeme. 25 June 1927 - 2 February 2020. Passed away peacefully. Dearly loved husband of the late Sophie Helen and Florence May. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Angela and Clive (deceased), Julia and Jon (deceased), Simon (deceased) and Julie, Christopher and Heather. Grandfather of Dominic, Karin, Chris, Sarah, George, Sophia and Great Grandfather of Theodor. Hugh will be remembered fondly by his UNRWA colleagues and the Palestinian people, whose lives he touched. Heartfelt thanks to Chris Harris, Kerikeri Retirement Village and Hospice Mid-Northland who loved and cared for Hugh. A service to celebrate the life of Hugh will be held at St James Anglican Church, 209 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 1.00pm on Wednesday, 5 February 2020 prior to interment in the Churchyard Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020