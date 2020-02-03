Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St James Anglican Church
209 Kerikeri Road
Kerikeri
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh RITCHIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Graeme RITCHIE


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Hugh Graeme RITCHIE Notice
RITCHIE, Hugh Graeme. 25 June 1927 - 2 February 2020. Passed away peacefully. Dearly loved husband of the late Sophie Helen and Florence May. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Angela and Clive (deceased), Julia and Jon (deceased), Simon (deceased) and Julie, Christopher and Heather. Grandfather of Dominic, Karin, Chris, Sarah, George, Sophia and Great Grandfather of Theodor. Hugh will be remembered fondly by his UNRWA colleagues and the Palestinian people, whose lives he touched. Heartfelt thanks to Chris Harris, Kerikeri Retirement Village and Hospice Mid-Northland who loved and cared for Hugh. A service to celebrate the life of Hugh will be held at St James Anglican Church, 209 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 1.00pm on Wednesday, 5 February 2020 prior to interment in the Churchyard Cemetery.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hugh's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -