FISHER, Hugh. Peacefully passed away unexpectedly at home 11 November, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Bev for 63 years. Loved and respected Dad of David (Australia), Greg and Sandra, Debra and Les (Norfolk Island) and Paul. Proud Poppa to Amy, Luke, Hayden and Brad. Many thanks to the Thames St Johns and fire brigade. "Gone Fishing". A celebration of Hugh's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames on Monday 16 November at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 301/2 Sealey Street Thames.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2020