BLACK, Hugh. 25 September 1936 After a short illness 16 July 2019 at Whangarei Hospital. Hugh Black, loved husband, friend and soul mate of Lynda. Loved father and father in law of Julia and Graeme, Brendon (deceased) and Rachel, Brian and Scarlett, Kevin and Michelle, and Elizabeth. Grandfather of Abbie, Leon, Georgia, Campbell Timoti, Lynda, Joe, Elliott, Fraser and Summer. A service will be held on Friday 19.07.2019 at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei, commencing at 11am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the C/- "Black Family" PO BOX 5116, Whangarei. 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2019