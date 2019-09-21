Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Resources
More Obituaries for Hrvoje SUTICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hrvoje (Harry) SUTICH

Add a Memory
Hrvoje (Harry) SUTICH Notice
SUTICH, Hrvoje (Harry). Passed away peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy illness, on 18 September, 2019, aged 85. Dearly beloved husband of Nevenka, much loved father of Wendy and Igor and treasured dida of Zach, Chloe, and Zara. Suffer no more our beloved. You are finally at peace. You will never be forgotten and will live in our hearts forever. A service to celebrate Hrvoje's life will be held at the Central Park chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Wednesday, 25 September, 2019 at 10.30 am. Pocivao u miru



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hrvoje's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.