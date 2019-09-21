|
SUTICH, Hrvoje (Harry). Passed away peacefully in his sleep after a lengthy illness, on 18 September, 2019, aged 85. Dearly beloved husband of Nevenka, much loved father of Wendy and Igor and treasured dida of Zach, Chloe, and Zara. Suffer no more our beloved. You are finally at peace. You will never be forgotten and will live in our hearts forever. A service to celebrate Hrvoje's life will be held at the Central Park chapel, Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Wednesday, 25 September, 2019 at 10.30 am. Pocivao u miru
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019