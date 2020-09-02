|
NG HOY FONG, Ella (nee Wong). Passed away peacefully on 22 August 2020, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ng Hoy Fong. Cherished Mum and Mother in law of Annie and Philip (Perth Australia), Nancy and Stanley, Colin and Daphne, Mervyn, Ronald and Yoland. Treasured grandmother and matriarch to Darren and Vicki, Sheree and Antony, Nicola and Steve, Melissa, Shane and Kit, Anthony and Kai (New York, USA), Karen and Jeremy, Jared and Ginny. Loved great grandmother of Chelsea, Campbell, Keira, Priya, Maiya, Olivia, Mikayla, Chloe, August, Cameron, Ashlee, Jadelyn and Braxton. So hard to believe you are gone, as it seemed as you would be around for ever. A private family service has been held for Ella. Special thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Knox Home and Hospital for the loving care of Ella.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2020