HAMMOND, Howard William Ian. Passed away peacefully on the 3 December 2019. Loved son of the late Thos and Mary. Beloved brother of Pat (D) and Marion. Cherished husband of Patricia (D) and much loved father and father in law of Richard and Effie, Cathy and Michael, Alistair and Laura, Jacqui and David. Adored Poppa of Georgia, Sarah, Matthew, Aimee and Ollie. A service will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Wednesday 11 December at 11.30am. followed by interment in the Northshore Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 6, 2019