Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Martin at St Chads
Sandringham Rd
Howard William GRAVATT


1928 - 2020
Howard William GRAVATT Notice
GRAVATT, Howard William. Born April 16, 1928. Passed away on February 16, 2020. Much loved husband of Phyllis (deceased), father of Bryan and Peter, father in law of Rita and grandchildren Evan and Anna. A very big thanks to the staff at Everil Orr Rest home for their care and compassion and to the staff at Auckland Hospital. Funeral service will be held at St Martin at St Chads in Sandringham Rd, 1pm Thursday 20th February. Any inquiries, contact Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
