MARSHALL, Howard Ranald. Peacefully drifted off to be with Maru on Tuesday 21st August 2020, after a long battle with cancer. In loving memory of a wonderful and kind Dad, Grandad and Husband. Brave and courageous, we will miss the chats, quiet listening and sound advice. Together again with Mum. With our deepest gratitude to Natalie for her constant companionship. Carried in our hearts and thoughts forever. Maru(Passed), Rowena, Chris, Kennedy, Lesley, Helena, Boston, Andrew, Laura and Natalie. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated. cancernz.org.nz A private service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020