|
|
|
MARRIOTT, Howard. Passed away peacefully at Birkdale, aged 79. Beloved husband of Virgina (deceased) for 60 years. Loved father of Andrew and Sandra, father in law of Katy Marriott (deceased) and Dave Hilson. Greatly loved Grandad of Stephen, Peter, Hannah, Sean and Laura. Brother of Christine Jackson (deceased) Janice and David Marriott. Brother in law of David Jackson, Boyd Anderson (deceased), Cheryl Marriott and Christopher Rainton (deceased). A service to honour Howard's life will be held at H Morris Funeral Services , 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Wednesday 22 July at 2 pm. Refreshments will be served following the service. Messages of condolence may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020