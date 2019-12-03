|
BOSELEY, Howard John. I would like to acknowledge and to say thank you to everyone for their support over the past year. Thank you for your words of comfort, the visits, phone calls, meals, transport, flowers and for travelling far and wide to give Howard such a tremendous send off. So to all our friends, family, Alvin our oncologist, Georgie our HCA, Robyn and Vicki the district nurses, Pricilla our night nurse and my amazing children and their partners who made it possible for Howard to spend his last few weeks at home, thank you. Anna and Family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019