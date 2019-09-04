Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Howard PORTEOUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard George PORTEOUS

Add a Memory
Howard George PORTEOUS Notice
PORTEOUS, Howard George. Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital on 1 September 2019. Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Loving father and father in law of Kevin and Rochelle, Roger and Jude and Gary and Rachel. Much loved Pa to eight grandchildren. A special thanks to the District Nurses, Pohlen Hospital Staff and Carol and Graeme. A Service for Howard will be held in Matamata Bible Church,11 Meura Street, Matamata on Saturday 7 September 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donation to Pohlen Foundation Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the Services Trust. All communications to the Porteous family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.