|
|
|
PORTEOUS, Howard George. Passed away peacefully at Pohlen Hospital on 1 September 2019. Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Loving father and father in law of Kevin and Rochelle, Roger and Jude and Gary and Rachel. Much loved Pa to eight grandchildren. A special thanks to the District Nurses, Pohlen Hospital Staff and Carol and Graeme. A Service for Howard will be held in Matamata Bible Church,11 Meura Street, Matamata on Saturday 7 September 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donation to Pohlen Foundation Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the Services Trust. All communications to the Porteous family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019