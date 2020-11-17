Home

Howard Edward (Howie) OLZEN

Howard Edward (Howie) OLZEN Notice
OLZEN, Howard Edward (Howie). On 13th November 2020, after a short illness, Howie passed away peacefully at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus, Red Beach. Dearly loved partner of Lucia. Much loved father of Keegan and Takara. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St John's Catholic Church, 180 Centreway Road, Orewa at 1.00pm on Friday 20th November 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice Hibiscus would be appreciated; https://harbourhospice.org.nz/donate-to-hibiscus-hospice.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 17, 2020
