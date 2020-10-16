|
DAWSON, Howard Cecil Speight (Curly). R.N.Z.I.R 372961 Victor 2 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 13th October 2020 Aged in his 76th year, at home with his beloved wife and companion of nearly 50 years, Sherrol. A loving Brother and brother in-law of Jocelyn and Kirby May (Canada), Lesley and Mike Colgan (Canada), Keiran and Trish Manton (Aussie) and the late Morrie Manton Victor 1. A celebration of Howie's life will be held at the Grey Lynn Returned Services Club 1 Francis st. Grey Lynn on Wednesday 21st October 2020 at 10am followed by a private cremation All communications to the Secretary/Manager of the GLRSC.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2020