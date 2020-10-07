Home

Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Haranui Marae
64 Haranui Road
Helensville
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Oparuparu Urupa
Horace Manakore Moki RICE


1954 - 2020
RICE, Horace Manakore Moki. 24 December 1954 - 5th October 2020 Passed away in his sleep aged 65 years old. Loved son of the late Waata and Turoa Moki Much Loved husband and best friend of Lorraine, dearly loved Dad of Aroha and Mat, Wiremu and Fiatamali'i. Awesome Papa to Caius, Loreli, Naila and Danielle. Hardcase brother to Jack, Madam and Horo, Raewyn and Tony, Aka and Helen. Much loved Nephew Cousin and Uncle to his wider whanau. A strong supporter of both Otahuhu Softball Club and Otahuhu Rugby League Club, on the ground and in the bar. The Kids and I will miss you heaps, Christmas will never be the same Moe Mai Ra Service to be held at Haranui Marae, 64 Haranui Road, Helensville on Friday 9th October 2020 at 10:00am. Followed by a graveside burial at Oparuparu Urupa at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020
