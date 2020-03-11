|
PARRANT, Horace James (Jim, Cob or Horry). 1926 - 2020. On 6th March 2020, in his 94th year Jim passed away peacefully after a short illness. Much loved husband of 71 years to the late Betty Parrant (nee Dickson). A great Dad to Lyn, Jim and Ann. Father-in-law to Kevin and Allan. Grandad to Vicki, Paul, Dion, Steve, Mark, Shane and Scott. Great grandad of 8 and Great Great grandad of 3. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Service, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 12 noon on Monday 16th March, 2020
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020