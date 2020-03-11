Home

Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
Auckland
Horace James (Jim, Cob or Horry) PARRANT


1926 - 2020
PARRANT, Horace James (Jim, Cob or Horry). 1926 - 2020. On 6th March 2020, in his 94th year Jim passed away peacefully after a short illness. Much loved husband of 71 years to the late Betty Parrant (nee Dickson). A great Dad to Lyn, Jim and Ann. Father-in-law to Kevin and Allan. Grandad to Vicki, Paul, Dion, Steve, Mark, Shane and Scott. Great grandad of 8 and Great Great grandad of 3. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Service, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 12 noon on Monday 16th March, 2020



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
