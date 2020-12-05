|
WELLS, Horace Bruce (Knocker). Had a peaceful end to his extraordinary life on Thursday 3rd December 2020, aged 100 years. Much loved husband of the late Audrey, and father to Robert (deceased), Lindsay (deceased), Bruce, and their families. 'Knocker loved all and was loved by all.' A celebration of Knocker's legendary life will be held at the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive) Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.00pm Tuesday 8th December 2020, followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Wells" family c/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei, 0145.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020