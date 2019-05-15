|
|
|
BAKER-GABB, Honora Elizabeth (Betty). 27 April 1928 - 12 May 2019 passed peacefully at Whakatane Hospital. Loved mother to Jill, David, Jeff, Ewan and their families, Loved mother-in-law to Bruce, Kate, Suzy and Narelle. In God's Loving Hands. A Requiem Mass for Betty will be celebrated in the Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Kelly Street, Opotiki on Saturday 18th May at 11am followed by burial in the Opotiki Cemetery. Communications please to the Baker-Gabb Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More