Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Honora BAKER-GABB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Honora Elizabeth (Betty) BAKER-GABB

Notice Condolences

Honora Elizabeth (Betty) BAKER-GABB Notice
BAKER-GABB, Honora Elizabeth (Betty). 27 April 1928 - 12 May 2019 passed peacefully at Whakatane Hospital. Loved mother to Jill, David, Jeff, Ewan and their families, Loved mother-in-law to Bruce, Kate, Suzy and Narelle. In God's Loving Hands. A Requiem Mass for Betty will be celebrated in the Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Kelly Street, Opotiki on Saturday 18th May at 11am followed by burial in the Opotiki Cemetery. Communications please to the Baker-Gabb Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.