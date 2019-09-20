|
HAY, Honor Margaret (Honor). Born August 16, 1930. Passed away peacefully at home on Friday September 13, 2019 with family at her side, aged 89, following a short illness. Much loved wife of Campbell (deceased). Sadly missed by Catherine and Neil, Geraldine, Frances and Jon, six grand children and five great grand children. A service to farewell Honor will be held at 2.30pm on Wednesday September 25 at the Community Hub - Patuki Manawa, 6 Talisman Drive, Katikati 3129
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 20, 2019