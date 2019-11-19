Home

Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
03-208 8004
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 a.m.
Mataura Presbyterian Church
Kana Street
View Map
Hone Taipari - Hone (Big John) HAPE

Hone Taipari - Hone (Big John) HAPE Notice
HAPE, Hone Taipari - Hone (Big John). Passed away surrounded by friends and whānau, on Sunday, 17 November 2019. Beloved Husband, Dad, Poua, Great Grand-Poua and friend. Dad will lie in state at Southern Funeral Home until Wednesday. We are having a memorial service at the Mataura Presbyterian church, Kana Street, on Friday, 22 November, at 10:30am. Messages to johnhape.memoriam @outlook.com. Kua hinga te kauri marohirohi Haere atu ra ki te Hawaiki



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
