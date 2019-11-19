|
HAPE, Hone Taipari - Hone (Big John). Passed away surrounded by friends and whānau, on Sunday, 17 November 2019. Beloved Husband, Dad, Poua, Great Grand-Poua and friend. Dad will lie in state at Southern Funeral Home until Wednesday. We are having a memorial service at the Mataura Presbyterian church, Kana Street, on Friday, 22 November, at 10:30am. Messages to johnhape.memoriam @outlook.com. Kua hinga te kauri marohirohi Haere atu ra ki te Hawaiki
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019