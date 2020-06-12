|
YOUNG, Hollis Patricia (Holly). On 9th June 2020, after a long battle with ill health in her 93rd year passed away. Wife of the late Dudley Robert Young. Special and loving mother of Robyn, Terry, Janice, Gary and Sharon. Adored grandmother of Justin, Michael, Jonathon, Dean, Kurt, Sara, Demi, Jake and Aimee. Loved great grandmother of Jayden and Liam. Special thanks to Summerset by the Park for their care through rough times. An amazing lady who touched many peoples hearts. She will leave an empty space in our lives forever. Holly's life will be celebrated at 2.00 pm on Monday 15th June at Howick funeral Home, 35 Wellington Street, Howick.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2020