HEDEMANN, Holger. Former Chief Marine Engineer with the Shipping Corporation of New Zealand passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on the 14th of June 2020 aged 89. Holger was the much loved husband of Inger and the much loved father of Lars and Carl. We would like to thank the staff in Ward 2 North Shore Hospital for the care and attention that they provided to Holger. In accordance with Holger's wishes, a private service and cremation will be held. We request that no flowers are sent.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020
