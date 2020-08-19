|
|
|
DESOUZA, Hillary Mario. Forever Missed We really don't know Where to start The day you left It broke our hearts. Not just a crack It broke in two Filled with love Just for you. That love's not gone Is kept safe inside But when you left Part of us died. We want to remember The bond we share But the pain in our hearts Is so hard to bear. We miss you so much And more everyday… And love you much more Than words could ever say. Your two girls Myra and Dielle
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 19, 2020