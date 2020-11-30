|
JONES, Hillary Irwin. June 15, 1957 - November 19, 2020. Suddenly without warning at age 63 at his flat in Sandringham, Auckland Much loved son, brother, uncle, cousin. Hillary is survived by his brothers and sisters, Patricia (Kevin), Wayne (Maureen), Karon, Marlene (Craig), Paul (Maggie), Earl, Monique (Robert), Aaron (Colleen), 17 nephews and nieces and 13 great nephews and nieces and 8 great great nephews and nieces. Although Hillary had been on medication for 45 of his 63 years, the medication helped him keep the independent life he so treasured. Always keeping his love of science, math, philosophy and his garden. Hillary, our gentle soul, is greatly missed. Messages to 41 Maitland Street, Gore.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020