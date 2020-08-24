Home

Hilda May GRATWICK

Hilda May GRATWICK Notice
GRATWICK, Hilda May. Sadly passed away on Friday 21 August 2020, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of 72 years to the late Frederick Leslie. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Malcolm and the late Anne, Janet and John, Andrew and Marilyn. Treasured Nana to Angela and Brett, Kevin and Pem, Daniel, Stuart, Aaron and Vanessa, Andrew and Nyrelle. Great Grandmother to Matthew, Brooke, Ryan, Xain, Kodi, Olivia, Declan and Liam. Loved sister of Joy, Allen and family. May you now rest in peace. You will be forever in our hearts and thoughts. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will be held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2020
