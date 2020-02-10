|
|
|
BONNICI, Hilda Mary (Mary) (nee Cox). On 8th February 2020, Mary passed away peacefully at Maygrove Hospital; aged 85 years. Dearly loved mother of Kevin, Sue and Steve, and mother in law of Roland, the late Russell, and Janette. Adored Nana of Daniel, Dane, Jaxon, George, Zac and Leo. Much loved sister of Graham, Ron, Philip and the late Norma and Jim. A celebration for Mary will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 1.00pm on Saturday 15th February 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020