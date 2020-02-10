Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda BONNICI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Mary (nee Cox) (Mary) BONNICI

Add a Memory
Hilda Mary (nee Cox) (Mary) BONNICI Notice
BONNICI, Hilda Mary (Mary) (nee Cox). On 8th February 2020, Mary passed away peacefully at Maygrove Hospital; aged 85 years. Dearly loved mother of Kevin, Sue and Steve, and mother in law of Roland, the late Russell, and Janette. Adored Nana of Daniel, Dane, Jaxon, George, Zac and Leo. Much loved sister of Graham, Ron, Philip and the late Norma and Jim. A celebration for Mary will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 1.00pm on Saturday 15th February 2020.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -