H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Hilda (Booker) HUTCHINSON

Hilda (Booker) HUTCHINSON Notice
HUTCHINSON, Hilda (nee Booker). Hilda passed away peacefully on Friday 3 April, 2020. Daughter of Ernest and Sarah Booker (nee Layberry) and sister of Audrey McLaren. She was the beloved and caring wife of Arthur John (Jack). Loving mother of sons Ken , Graeme and Wayne. Caring and loving aunt to Jacqueline and Jenny Crompton; Vernon, Evan and Raymond McLaren. Loving grandmother to Steven and Natalie. Hilda was a valued and cherished friend to many that have come in contact with her over many years. May she go peacefully now to join her beloved Jack in a place of tranquillity and rest that she has long deserved. You will never be forgotten Hilda, in so many ways. A memorial service to celebrate Hilda's life will be held at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 6, 2020
