Williams V J & Sons Ltd
King St
Te Kuiti , Waikato 07-878 6100
Hilda Eva (Rayner) WALKER

WALKER, Hilda Eva (nee Rayner). 1946-2020. Dearly loved wife of Walter quietly passed away at home on 12 January 2020 surrounded by family. Cherished Mum of Andrew, Michelle, Tracey and Joanne and mother in law of Ross. Precious Nana of Sarah, Don, Charles, Ngaere, Kathryn, Dorothy, Kirstin and Zane. Laid to rest at Te Kuiti Cemetery on 15 January following a private family ceremony at Hilda's request. God saw you getting tired And a cure was not to be So He put His arms around you And whispered "Come to me". With tearful eyes we watched you As you slowly slipped away And though we loved you dearly We couldn't make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating Your tired hands at rest God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best. Love you forever. Any correspondence can be sent to the Walker Family, 69 Walker Road, RD2, Te Kuiti. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
