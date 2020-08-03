|
|
|
WHITE, Hilda Elsie. Peacefully, at Ranui Rest Home, with her loving family at her side, on Saturday, 1 August 2020. Dearly loved wife of Noel for 51 years. Loved Mum of Glenn (Sydney) and Darrell and Em (Wellington). Dearly loved Nanna of Ethan and Kayla. A service to celebrate Hilda's life will be held at Affinity Funeral Home, 143 Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, on Thursday, 6 August 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a Private Cremation. Donations may be left at the service for the Alzheimers Society. Messages to 16 Aronui Road, Alexandra.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020