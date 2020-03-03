Home

Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Windsor Park Baptist Church
550 East Coast Road
Mairangi Bay
Hilda Christina BERGIN


1927 - 2020
Hilda Christina BERGIN Notice
BERGIN, Hilda Christina. Born February 9th 1927, passed away peacefully on February 27th 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stan, much loved Mother of Mike and Mother-in-law of the late Heather.. Much loved and close friend of her grand- daughter Lianne. Many thanks to all the staff at Hugh Green Bupa, who cared for her tirelessly over the last 15 months. A service to celebrate her 93 years will be held at Windsor Park Baptist Church, 550 East Coast Road, Mairangi Bay on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
