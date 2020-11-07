Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
10 Dominion Street
Takapuna
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilary ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilary Robyn (Eyre) ADAMS

Add a Memory
Hilary Robyn (Eyre) ADAMS Notice
ADAMS, Hilary Robyn (nee Eyre). Passed away at Waitakere Hospital on 4 November 2020 aged 76 after a short illness. Much loved wife of the late John Andrew Adams. Cherished daughter of the late Clive Kendal Eyre and Hilary Joyce Eyre (nee McLaren). Beloved sister of the late Mary Catherine Moltzen (nee Eyre) and Sydney John Eyre. Sister-in-law to Scott Moltzen and the late Margaret Jones (nee Mayes) and Aunt to Jennifer and Angela, Jackie, Christine and Marie. A service to celebrate Hilary's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna, Auckland on Wednesday 11 November at 11am. Now at Peace, Never Forgotten.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -