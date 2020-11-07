|
ADAMS, Hilary Robyn (nee Eyre). Passed away at Waitakere Hospital on 4 November 2020 aged 76 after a short illness. Much loved wife of the late John Andrew Adams. Cherished daughter of the late Clive Kendal Eyre and Hilary Joyce Eyre (nee McLaren). Beloved sister of the late Mary Catherine Moltzen (nee Eyre) and Sydney John Eyre. Sister-in-law to Scott Moltzen and the late Margaret Jones (nee Mayes) and Aunt to Jennifer and Angela, Jackie, Christine and Marie. A service to celebrate Hilary's life will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 10 Dominion Street, Takapuna, Auckland on Wednesday 11 November at 11am. Now at Peace, Never Forgotten.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020