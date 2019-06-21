Home

MAY, Hilary Reeves. Passed away on 19 June 2019. Wife of Clinton Dean May (John) - deceased. Beloved mother of Meredith, Mandy, Penny and Sheridan. Sister of Jan and Laurie. Grandmother of Bruce, Steven, Sheridan, Samantha, Nicholas and Cassidy. A small service to celebrate Hilary's life will be held at Resthaven Funerals, cnr Picton and Walter Macdonald Streets on Monday 24 June at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made at bit.ly/hrmay1906.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 21, 2019
