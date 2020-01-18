|
PORTER, Hilary Kathleen. February 21st 1939 - January 15th 2020. Hilary passed away peacefully aged 80 years. Hilary joins her beloved husband Barry Porter for their last sail on the eternal sea of love. Much loved mother of Murray, Margot and Mardi Porter. Loved mother-in-law of Fiona, Marc and Donna. We miss you and our hearts will always be with you. Rest in peace. Thanks to all the staff who cared for Mum. Hilary will be farewelled at a private ceremony. No flowers. Messages for the Porter family may be left c/o Scotts Funeral Services, 144a KeriKeri Road, KeriKeri.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020