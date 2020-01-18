Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scott Funeral Services Kerikeri
144a Kerikeri Road
Kerikeri, Northland
09 407 6367
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilary PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilary Kathleen PORTER


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Hilary Kathleen PORTER Notice
PORTER, Hilary Kathleen. February 21st 1939 - January 15th 2020. Hilary passed away peacefully aged 80 years. Hilary joins her beloved husband Barry Porter for their last sail on the eternal sea of love. Much loved mother of Murray, Margot and Mardi Porter. Loved mother-in-law of Fiona, Marc and Donna. We miss you and our hearts will always be with you. Rest in peace. Thanks to all the staff who cared for Mum. Hilary will be farewelled at a private ceremony. No flowers. Messages for the Porter family may be left c/o Scotts Funeral Services, 144a KeriKeri Road, KeriKeri.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -