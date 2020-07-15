|
MCVITTIE, Hilary Joan (nee Calver). Late of Buderim, Queensland, Formerly of Auckland. Passed away peacefully on Friday, 10th July 2020. Aged 88 Years. Loving Wife to Robert ("Bob") (deceased). Adored Mother and Mother In Law to Andrew and Fran and Sarah. Grandmother to Anna, Emma, Sophie and Bria and Great Grand- mother. Friend to many and loved by all. A Funeral Service and Celebration of Life will be held for Hilary at the Holy Trinity Church, corner Meridan Street and Sportsman Parade, Bokarina, on Friday, 17th July 2020 to commence at 10:00am; To be followed by a Private Cremation Service. Newman Family Funerals PH: (0061) 75326 1928 - 24 Hours
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020