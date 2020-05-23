|
WALKER, Hilary Helen (nee Haywood). Peacefully at the Nelson Tasman Hospice on Tuesday May 19, 2020 in her 80th year. Beloved wife of the late Greig Walker, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jacqueline and Peter (UK), Brent and Kelly (Nelson) and Shelley (Nelson). Loved Grama of Connor and adored Aunt, Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt to her niece, nephews and their families. Treasured friend to so many and beloved Hils to her nursing family. Your cheeky smile, laugh and huge loving heart will be forever missed by us all. Due to the current situation, a family service has been held and a Memorial Service to celebrate Hilary's life will take place when restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nelson Tasman Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Messages can be sent to The Walker Family, PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042, or online at nelson.simplicity.co. nz/hugs-from-home
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2020