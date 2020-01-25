Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Saints Anglican Church
Matamata
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilary VAN VEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilary Elaine VAN VEEN

Add a Memory
Hilary Elaine VAN VEEN Notice
VAN VEEN, Hilary Elaine. On January 23rd, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Cherished mother and mother in law of Murray and Wilma, Jennifer and Wayne Kingsford. Adored Grandma of Laura, Richelle and Thomas, Alex, Michael and Jordan, Rachel and Chris, Rebecca, Samantha and Sam. Treasured Grandma of her Great-Grandchildren. A service for Hilary will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, Matamata, on Thursday 30th January, at 11am, followed by burial at Tirau Cemetery. All communications c/- the Van Veen family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -