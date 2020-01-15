Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilary REVFEIM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilary Daryl Frances (Sanft) REVFEIM

Add a Memory
Hilary Daryl Frances (Sanft) REVFEIM Notice
REVFEIM, Hilary Daryl Frances (nee Sanft). Passed away peacefully in Tauranga surrounded by her family on Saturday 11 January 2020. Loved daughter of the late Walter Frank (Ralph) and Marion Ida Frances (Vaunne) Sanft. Daughter-in-law of the late Kristian and Mary Revfeim. Loved sister of Ralph, Deirdre, Courtenay and the late Vaunne. Dearly loved wife of the late Kristian (John) Alasdair Revfeim. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kristian Hamish, Calum John and Lotte, Ian Alasdair and Meaghan. Grandmother of Jade and Ryan. Grandma of Nina and Petra. Bestemor of Lars, Tor and Anneke. In accordance with Hilary's wishes, a private family funeral will be followed by a memorial service at a later date (advertised in this column).



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -