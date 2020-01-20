Home

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Wakatere Boating Club
Narrow Neck Beach
View Map
BOYD, Hilary. Passed away peacefully at Harbour Hospice, North Shore, aged 53. Dearly loved wife of Shaun. Much loved daughter of Veronica and the late Gordon, niece of Marje, sister of the late Linda, and aunt of the late Henry. Loved sister-in-law of Darren, Leith and Eileen, aunt of Ellie, Grace, Niamh and Reon, daughter-in-law of Roger and Diane. A remembrance and celebration of Hilary's life to be held at Wakatere Boating Club at Narrow Neck Beach on Thursday 23 January at 10:30 am followed by refreshments. Please wear bright colours. In lieu of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice, North Shore, would be appreciated. https://harbourhospice.org. nz/donate-to-north-shore- hospice/ State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 20, 2020
