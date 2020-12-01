|
BAILEY, Heydon Ash. Promoted to Glory on 29th November 2020, aged 50. Loved son of Christine Young and Peter Bailey, brother and brother-in-law of Jeremy and Judith, Fraser and Jenny and Sam. Uncle of Mathilda and Gustav. Many thanks to everyone who has cared for Heydon throughout his life, especially the staff at 9 Kitchener Rd, Auckland Hospital's Tuckey Team, the good people at the Sutherland Unit, The McLeans Centre and Carlson School for Cerebral Palsy. His recent care in Ward 65 at Auckland Hospital and Mercy Hospice in Ponsonby has been exemplary. A celebration of Heydon's life will be held at Salvation Army Church, 32 Delta Ave, New Lynn, on Thursday 3rd December 2020 at 11am. He touched many lives. Ever courageous.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020