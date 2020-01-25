|
BAAS, Hessel Johannes. On 22 January 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Joan. Loved father and father in law of Nicholas, Susan and Colin. Loved grandfather of Alex and Rachel. Loved brother and brother in law of Peter and Vicki, Elly and Kevin, Ronald and Hiva. Loved uncle of Andrea and Christopher, Carin and Julie, Alapeta and Sateki. Messages may be sent to 'The Baas Family', PO Box 10987, The Terrace, Wellington. Please, no flowers. Hessel's farewell service will be held at the Karori Cemetery Main Chapel, Rosehaugh Avenue, Karori, Wellington on Thursday, 30th January commencing at 2.00 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020