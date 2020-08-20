Home

More Obituaries for Hermina KAWHARU
Hermina Carola Margaretha (nee Schepp) (Nina Schepp) KAWHARU

Hermina Carola Margaretha (nee Schepp) (Nina Schepp) KAWHARU Notice
KAWHARU, Hermina Carola Margaretha (Nina Schepp) (nee Schepp). Born July 22, 1933. Died unexpectedly at her home in Dieren, in the Netherlands on August 12, 2020. Our beloved Mum, first wife of the late Sir Hugh Kawharu, and long-time partner of Henk Trentelman, leaves behind three daughters, Margaret, Evelyn and Lindy, grandchildren Zen Te Hikoi, Justin, Joey, Kylian and Moana, and great grand-daughter Kya. Gone but forever in our hearts. Moe mai e te whaea, moe mai ra.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
