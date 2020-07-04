|
PARKES, Herbert Mahony. 26 January 1927 - 01 July 2020 Passed away peacefully at Moana House, Whangamata. Aged 93 years. Devoted husband and best friend of Camille for 67 years. Much loved father of Stephen and Jan, Susan and Milan, Conal and Ana, Kathryn and Graham. Loved Poppa to all his grandchildren, Daniel, Veronika, Jaden, Samuel, Marko, Sean, Hollie, Layla and Joseph, and their partners, Beau, Grace, Peter, Hollie, Ian, Kieran and Sammy. Adored Poppa Herb to all his great- grandchildren, Charlie, George, Harrison, Henry, Jessica, Olive and Zoe. 'A beautiful man with a gentle nature and a heart of gold, always a smile, a listening ear, and hand to hold. Forever in our hearts'. Service and Celebration of Herb's Life will be held at All Saints Community Church, 103 Beverley Terrace, Whangamata on Wednesday 8th July at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. Many thanks to the Management and Staff at Moana House, and Whangamata Medical Centre for their care and kindness. 'Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.' (Psalm 23:6)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020