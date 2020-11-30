Home

Herbert James (Jim) GURAU

Herbert James (Jim) GURAU Notice
GURAU, Herbert James (Jim). On 27 November 2020 peacefully at Lady Elizabeth Hospital, late of Papakura in his 94th year. Beloved husband of Gloria. Treasured father of Lana and Greg Dowdell, Moira, John and Trisha, Sue and Peter Hennessey(Australia). Very special grandad of Paula and Rachel, Stacey, Lisa and Ross, Adelaide, Wendy and Veronica. Much loved poppa of Jessica, Olivia, Jade, Madison, Lily, Brianna, Lily, Abby, Zya, Tasman, Noah, Isobel, Aaron and Pania. Special thanks to Sandra and the team at Lady Elizabeth for their loving care of Jim and ongoing support and care of Gloria. A service to celebrate the life of Jim will be held in the First Presbyterian Church, Cnr of Coles Cres and Great South Road Papakura on Friday 4 December at 10.30am, followed by private cremation



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 30, 2020
