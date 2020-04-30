|
JACKSON, Herbert Frederick (Bert). Peacefully at Thames Hospital on 27th April, 2020; aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Colleen for the past 66 years. Loving father and father-in- law of Raymond and Ann, Marilyn and the late Mark. Cherished grandad of Shaun and Lisa, Nicky, Leigh and Scott, and Great-grandad of Hannah and Zac. 'Sadly Missed' Special thanks to the staff of Thames Hospital, the District Nurses and the Inhome Care Givers. In accordance with Bert's wishes a private family service will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2020