TUNLEY, Herbert Edwin (Burt). Passed away peacefully at Possum Bourne Retirement Village, Pukekohe on Wednesday 19th February 2020, in his 99th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Sylvia Merle. Loving father of Stuart, Judi and Jocelyn and father in law to Neil. Dearest grandad of 14 and great grandad to two. A funeral service to celebrate Burt's life will be held on Tuesday 25th February 2020 at 10.00am in the Selwyn Chapel, Papakura Anglican, Coles Crescent, Papakura. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die" All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020